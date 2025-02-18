Macron: Trump 'can restart useful dialogue' with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he will host a new meeting on Ukraine after the talks between the new US administration and Russia, adding that Donald Trump "can restart a useful dialogue" with Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with French regional newspapers, Macron said Paris was not "preparing to send ground troops, which are belligerent to the conflict, to the front" in Ukraine but was considering, with its ally Britain, sending "experts or even troops in limited terms, outside any conflict zone".

He said the new talks would take place on Wednesday "with several European and non-European states", after an emergency meeting on Monday in Paris which brought together a small number of key European countries.





