KYIV ACCUSES TRUMP OF FEEDING PUTINS APPETITE

A senior Ukrainian official on Tuesday criticised US President Donald Trump for launching talks with Russia without Ukraine, after officials from Washington and Moscow held their first meeting since the invasion of Ukraine.

"Both (former US presidents Barack) Obama before 2014 and (Joe) Biden before this war talked to Putin about everyone without everyone, about Europe without Europe, and someone in Trump's team led him in the same footsteps. This will only be feeding Putin's appetite," a senior official requesting anonymity told AFP.









