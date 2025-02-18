Trump: US would not oppose Europe sending peackeepers to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would not oppose Europeans if they want to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine to provide security guarantees in the event of a peace deal.

"Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

Trump 'disappointed' by Ukrainian complaints of being frozen out of US-Russia talks

Trump said he was "disappointed" to hear that Kyiv had complained about being cut out of talks between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia on ending the Ukraine war.

"I'm very disappointed, I hear that they're upset about not having a seat, well they've had a seat for three years and a long time before that," he told reporters in Mar-a-Lago when asked what he would say to Ukrainians who feel "betrayed."

"I think I have the power to end this war," he added, after saying that he was "much more confident" of a deal with Russia after Tuesday's talks in Saudi Arabia.







