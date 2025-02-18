Bulgarian president opposes sending troops to Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Tuesday that he strongly opposes his nation sending troops to Ukraine in any form, state broadcaster BNT reported.

The US Embassy in Sofia and Bulgaria's delegation to NATO sent questions to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry asking which countries could contribute to guarantees for Kyiv, whether they were ready to send soldiers to Ukraine as part of a peaceful solution to the conflict, and what the size of any European-led force should be, said BNT.

Responding in a statement, Radev said Bulgaria has been against participating in this war from the beginning.

With the global security architecture collapsing, the issue has grown more critical, he said, adding: "As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I am categorically against Bulgaria sending soldiers to Ukraine in any form. I expect the government and the National Assembly to state clearly and unequivocally that Bulgaria will not send troops."

The ministry said that any decision to send soldiers to Ukraine is entirely within the jurisdiction of parliament, according to BNT.

Radev's statement comes amid speculation over a possible peace deal to end the Ukraine war, now nearly three years old, and what role Europe might take in such a deal.