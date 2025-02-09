NewsWorld
Kremlin spokesman neither confirms nor denies report of Putin and Trump conversation
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday he could "neither confirm nor deny" reports of a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
