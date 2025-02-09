Kremlin spokesman neither confirms nor denies report of Putin and Trump conversation

 Contact Us
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday he could "neither confirm nor deny" reports of a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Published February 09,2025
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday he could "neither confirm nor deny" reports of a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian state news agency TASS reported.