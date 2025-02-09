Turkish FM: The displacement of Palestinians is unacceptable

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made important assessments on the current agenda during his appearance on Palestine TV. He gave key messages on various issues, ranging from the displacement of Palestinians to the support the United States provides to Israel.



BELOW ARE THE FULL STATEMENTS OF MINISTER FİDAN:



QUESTION: Dear viewers, welcome to this special program. Our guest is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Hakan Fidan. First of all, we welcome you, Mr. Minister, to the screens of Palestine TV. Thank you for taking the time to join us. I would like to start with the following question: There were statements made by President Trump. We and the international community say that Türkiye is one of the most prominent countries supporting a two-state solution. However, Trump's recent statements were quite dangerous. They were about the displacement of Palestinians, specifically the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries or regions. How do you view these statements, and how do you assess them? As a second question, do you think the international community will give in to these developments and allow a new displacement? Specifically, the first displacement occurred in 1948; will the second happen?

FİDAN: 'PALESTINIAN DISPLACEMENT IS UNACCEPTABLE'



First of all, I would like to thank you for inviting me to your program. I also want to send my heartfelt greetings, love, and respect to the Palestinian people from here. The displacement of Palestinians is unacceptable. We do not think such proposals should be taken seriously. This reflects a lack of understanding of history. Palestinians were displaced once in 1948. Later, in order to resolve this issue, the international community proposed a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital, and a geographically unified Palestinian State that could live side by side with Israel. This formula was put forward by the international community. As the Islamic world, as Türkiye, as the Arab world, and as the overwhelming majority of the international community — if you look at the latest UN vote, you will see that this view is supported — there is no political project in the world that enjoys more widespread support than this. Unfortunately, it is tragic that such a widely accepted two-state solution cannot be implemented in practice. There are various reasons for this, as you know. We can discuss them in later questions, but we do not accept a repeat of displacement. We believe this should not happen. As the international community, as regional countries, as the Arab world, the Islamic world, the European Union, Africa, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region, everyone will continue their diplomatic opposition to this issue.

QUESTION: Mr. Minister, we know that we are currently in a ceasefire process in Gaza. What are your expectations for the ceasefire agreement moving forward, and do you think this ceasefire will continue? Specifically, you made a statement last week mentioning the possibility that the war might resume after the release of hostages by Netanyahu, the war criminal, the occupation prime minister. Do you think this is a plausible scenario?

FİDAN: Unfortunately, this scenario remains a valid one. I hope it does not come to pass. Our utmost wish is for the genocide that has been ongoing since October 7 to stop, and for the ceasefire that has been reached to continue, so that the people of Gaza can return to their homes and begin their normal lives again. We are doing everything we can as the international community to make this happen. However, Netanyahu's mindset is evident. At times, he does not hesitate to show this. Once the hostages are released, there will be nothing else to hold him back. The only thing that can restrain him is for the international community to take a realistic stance, which means adopting a policy that isolates Israel entirely. You know, there are three guarantor states for this agreement: Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The U.S. needs to put pressure on Israel to ensure that it adheres to the provisions of this agreement. If this does not happen, and if Netanyahu starts a war again with U.S. support, America's already plummeting credibility will sink even further, and this distortion in the international system will ensure that the crisis continues.

QUESTION: I would like to touch upon Netanyahu's statements before his visit to the U.S. He mentioned the possibility of going to the U.S. to meet with Trump and discuss a new map for the Middle East. What do you think of these statements? Do you believe they are a sign that the war might resume?

FİDAN: When we look at history, we see this: The people of the Middle East are honorable people. These kinds of problematic psychological types and their projects have been seen many times, and they have ended up in the trash heap of history. Did they have influence for a period? Yes, they did. For 15 years, 20 years, 30 years, 40 years, 50 years. But ultimately, they were buried in the graveyard of history. Inshallah, the people of the Middle East will overcome this project as well, in the long run.

QUESTION: Mr. Minister, Türkiye ad called for a meeting of the D8 countries regarding Gaza and had made a call in the UN for an arms embargo against Israel. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also took steps and became involved in the case at the International Court of Justice. Considering all of these efforts, do you think Türkiye will take new diplomatic initiatives to ensure that Israel is held accountable and tried?

FİDAN: 'TWO-STATE SOLUTION MUST STAY ON THE AGENDA'



We are continuing our diplomatic efforts. Particularly, the Contact Group established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, which consists of seven countries — four Arab and three non-Arab countries — is actively working. Our consultations and efforts are ongoing without slowing down. The ceasefire has brought us to a certain point, but now the question is how to move forward. The two-state solution must remain on the agenda, especially now that momentum has been gained. As the people of this region, we know better than anyone else how the Palestinian issue has been a source of instability and conflict in our region. The only way to bring a permanent solution is to implement a two-state solution where both Israelis and Palestinians can live in security.

We have repeatedly expressed that we are ready to provide all the necessary support to make this happen, both as the international community and as the countries of the region. Our efforts in this regard will continue. We have various consultations and projects, and in the coming weeks and months, you will see these being realized one by one.

QUESTION: Mr. Minister, we know that for the past one and a half years, the international community has witnessed very grim and harsh, painful scenes. Children are searching for their mothers, mothers are burying their children, mosques and hospitals are being bombed, and in the face of all these humanitarian tragedies, the international community was expected to take action, and they did show some reflexes. Do you think what has been happening in Gaza, or what has happened in the past, has increased international support for the Gaza and Palestinian cause? Or do you think more work and effort are needed?

FİDAN: First of all, the martyrdom of so many innocent women and children has revealed two important things: International support and awareness for the Palestinian cause have reached their highest levels in modern times. Unfortunately, this came as a result of a genocide. On the other hand, I regret to say that the inability of the international community to prevent something so universally opposed shows the dysfunction of the international system and the impotence of the international community. Now, the international community and the international system need to take steps to address their weaknesses, dysfunctions, and helplessness. The steps that will be taken on the Palestinian issue in the future actually present a good opportunity to address this.

As Türkiye, we are making the necessary calls to the international community for a just and lasting solution to this issue. If there is any initiative that needs to be taken, we will continue to pursue it. Whether in political, diplomatic, or humanitarian aid efforts; openly or in private, we will do what is necessary. We have repeatedly stated this, and our President is very sensitive about this issue.

A two-state solution based on the 1967 borders in the region will not only relieve the countries of the region but also restore the Palestinians' right to establish a dignified state, and it will reduce the risk of global conflict. The mindset opposed to such a permanent good is a satanic one, and it must be watched carefully. This is not just a regional problem, but we are facing a mindset that threatens all of humanity, and this is something we must emphasize.

I believe the conscience of humanity sees this mindset, understands its intentions, and has responded accordingly. If you recall, in the last United Nations vote on Palestine, there were over 145 votes in favor. This is an enormous level of support. We hope this support will be translated into action in the near future.

QUESTION:

I would also like to add this, Mr. Minister. Despite all the support from the international community, the war continued for a year and a half, and the suffering of the Palestinian people continued for that long. Why was the international community unable to stop this war machine?

FİDAN: The reason this situation persists is because of America's unconditional support for Israel. The United States and certain Western countries provide unwavering, unconditional military support to Israel, which shifts the balance of power. In such a scenario, the combined strength of other countries, no matter how much they may want to intervene, becomes less significant. This is no longer just a matter of justice, rights, or law— it becomes a mathematical issue, the mathematics of power.

The side with more power, regardless of whether they are right or wrong, can lead to bloodshed. This is what we refer to as the "law of the jungle." While humanity has evolved over thousands of years—morally, legally, systemically, and in terms of understanding—at the end of the day, we still find that the law of the jungle often prevails.

QUESTION: Mr. Minister, I would like to move on to the issue of Jerusalem. As you know, this is not just a Palestinian cause; it is the cause of all Muslims and all of humanity. Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque are facing continuous violations, and these violations are increasing. Whether it's raids, settlers' incursions, or projects aimed at Judaizing Jerusalem, the future of Jerusalem seems to be under threat. Considering the current conditions, how do you view the future of Jerusalem, and what are your thoughts on these violations? Could you also share the efforts you and your country are making to preserve the identity of Jerusalem, as well as the sanctity of Muslim and Christian holy sites?

FİDAN: Of course. The issue of Jerusalem is an important symbol of the Palestinian cause. Beyond the lives of our esteemed Palestinian brothers and sisters who have been martyred there, another crucial aspect for us comes from our religion: Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. The games being played over this sacred place, the complete Judaization of Jerusalem, and the efforts to strip it of its international, Muslim, and Christian identities in favor of a single religious approach is absolutely unacceptable.

We are working closely with Jordan on this matter. We support Jordan's stance here. We also have strong cooperation with other Islamic countries and are carrying out serious efforts together. Unfortunately, Israel continues to take provocative steps in Jerusalem, bolstered by the support it receives.

At the point where civilization has arrived today, Jerusalem could have been a city of peace, a meeting point for the three Abrahamic religions. However, Israel persists in erasing all the symbols that belong to both Muslims and Christians, and continues to dominate the city. Do I think this will continue like this? I do not believe so. This cycle of oppression will break at some point.

QUESTION: Mr. Minister, on August 15th last year, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made a historic visit to Türkiye and gave a speech at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. Palestinian ministers are regularly visiting Türkiye, and we can say that there is full coordination between the Palestinian administration and the Turkish government. My question is: Is it possible for us to witness a historic summit between the Palestinian and Turkish administrations soon, at the level of Presidents, Prime Ministers, or Foreign Ministers?

FİDAN: Last August, the visit of President Abbas to Türkiye at our invitation and his speech at the Grand National Assembly was indeed a historic moment. I was present in the Parliament and listened to his speech. As you know, our Parliament consists of 600 members, elected from various regions of Türkiye and from multiple political parties. There are deputies from more than a dozen parties. We have many debates on various issues, as democracy requires. Parliament is a platform for intense discussions, a place where opinions can differ.

However, when President Abbas delivered his speech, it was a historic moment to witness all the deputies rising and applauding, continuously supporting him, and showing unity in backing the Palestinian cause. This display of solidarity was a proud moment for me, personally. Even though our country may be divided on various issues, seeing Türkiye's Grand National Assembly stand as one in support of Palestine, in the person of President Abbas, was truly symbolic. This was an important moment in terms of symbolism, and it signifies that this fire will not die out. This support will never cease.

In the coming days, we will have further meetings and exchanges with the Palestinian leadership. Our support for the Palestinian administration remains continuous. Whatever field they need support in, if cooperation opportunities arise, we are ready to provide it. We will continue offering every form of support we can to our Palestinian brothers and sisters. As you know, our President is very sensitive about this issue. Together with other Islamic countries, we continue our cooperation efforts, and whatever we can do to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians, we will do it without hesitation.

QUESTION: Should we expect a visit to the State of Palestine or Palestinian territories soon?

FİDAN: I would honestly love to visit the State of Palestine. If the conditions are right, there is no issue with me going. It would be an important step to further solidify the support and cooperation we have for the Palestinian people. If possible, I would like to visit soon, depending on the circumstances.

QUESTION: Mr. Minister, I believe you have had different roles regarding the Palestinian cause, whether in secret negotiations or in political, diplomatic, or public arenas. What has been the biggest challenge you've faced in this regard so far? Have you experienced any disappointments?