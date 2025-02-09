Withdrawal from Gaza corridor means loss of war achievements: Israeli analyst

An aerial view of the destruction in the area after the Israeli army withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire deal, in Gaza on February 09, 2025. (AA Photo)

Israel's withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza marks a loss of the war achievements, an Israeli military analyst said Sunday.

The Israeli army withdrew its forces from the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south, early Sunday after more than a year and three months of occupation.

In an analysis published by Israeli Channel 14, Noam Amir said the withdrawal from the corridor will give Hamas freedom of movement throughout northern Gaza.

Amir described the Netzarim Corridor as a "vital buffer zone" between northern Gaza and the south and has strategic importance for Israel.

"This means that we are losing the war achievements by allowing Hamas to operate freely again in any way they choose," he said.

The Israeli analyst suggested that after the army withdrawal from Netzarim, Israeli forces will encircle Gaza from the Tel al-Sultan area on the Egyptian border to the Rafah crossing, and along the perimeter surrounding Gaza, reaching the second maritime point near Ashkelon.

Additionally, Israel's navy is expected to implement a maritime blockade on Gaza, he added.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that following the withdrawal from Netzarim, the Israeli army will maintain a presence along the Philadelphi Corridor near the Gaza-Egypt border until the 50th day of the ceasefire agreement after which the army is expected to withdraw from the region.

A ceasefire agreement took effect Jan. 19 in Gaza, halting Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.