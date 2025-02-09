NEARLY HALF OF AMERICANS REJECT TRUMPS GAZA TAKEOVER PROPOSAL: POLL

Nearly half of Americans rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal to "take over" the Gaza Strip and relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries, calling it a "bad idea," as did several major Arab, European, and other countries around the world.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll conducted between Feb. 5 and 7, in which 2,175 US adults were polled and released on Sunday, 47% of Americans believe the US proposal to "take over" Gaza is a "bad idea," with only 13% supporting it and 40% unsure or saying "it depends."

The poll also found that 34% of respondents had little or no knowledge of the proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, which has been nearly completely destroyed by brutal Israeli forces since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 48,200 people, the majority of whom are women and children.

On Feb. 4, Trump said Washington would "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with wide condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

During the survey, 46% disapproved of Trump's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, while the rest approved, "driven largely by Republican support."

Regarding Trump's goal in proposing the Gaza plan, 22% believe it is to have the US take over Gaza, 28% believe it is to begin negotiations with Middle Eastern countries, and 29% believe it is both.

The poll also found that Trump has a 53% approval rating, with 70% saying he is keeping campaign promises.