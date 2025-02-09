Türkiye provides winter aid to needy families in war-torn Syria

The Turkish Red Crescent delivered winter assistance to 1,250 Syrian families affected by the conflict during the Bashar al-Assad regime.

The Turkish charity held an aid distribution event in the Qudsaya neighborhood of Damascus, which was attended by Burhan Köroğlu, the Turkish Embassy's interim charge d'affaires, among others.

Köroğlu told Anadolu that aid distribution has begun in Qudsaya, which has a large Circassian population.

"This neighborhood is one of the places where we continue to provide aid in Syria. Nearly 600 food packages and blankets were distributed here, and we are committed to providing additional assistance," he said.

Ferhat Sürmeli, head of the Turkish Red Crescent's Syria delegation, said on the occasion that 1,250 food packages and blankets were distributed, with 750 in Quneitra and 500 in Damascus.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.