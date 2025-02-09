Baltic states join European electrical systems after disconnecting from Soviet-era grid

Three Baltic states disconnected from the Soviet-era grid and integrated into the European energy system on Sunday.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia successfully joined the European continental network via Poland, integrating into the EU's internal energy market, the European Commission said in a statement.

"This allows the Baltic States to operate their own energy systems under common and transparent European rules.

"The synchronisation of the Baltics not only contributes to the security of supply of the entire Union, it will also support the integration of renewable energy in the system, ultimately allowing consumers to benefit from lower energy costs," it added.

The integration of the Baltic states into the EU's electricity grid is a "flagship project" that has received unparalleled "political, technical, and financial" support from the Commission over the past 15 years, the statement said.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "The last electricity grids in Europe still linked to Russia are now fully integrated into Europe's internal energy market, with the support of over 1 billion euros of European funding over the years."

"The last remaining electricity lines with Russia and Belarus will now be dismantled, "she added.