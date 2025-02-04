Wreckage from US plane crash lifted out of Potomac River

Salvage crews lifted some of the wreckage of a plane that collided with a US military helicopter last week near Washington, DC, an official said Monday.

"Today was a very successful day for the most part," US Army Corps of Engineers Col. Francis Pera told reporters about the wreckage removal effort.

Pera said the plane's engine, fuselage and one of its wings are out of the Potomac River.

"Over the next 24 hours, our goal is really to complete our commitment to finishing the civilian plane recovery. Tomorrow, our goal is going to be the cockpit," he said.

A total of 67 people were killed after a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines regional jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and plunged into the Potomac River late Wednesday.

DC Fire and EMS Assistant Chief Gary Steen said 55 bodies have been recovered.

"We have positively identified 55 sets of remains," Steen told reporters.

Additional remains were recovered Monday, he said, adding they were in the process of being identified.



