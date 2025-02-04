Syrian President al-Sharaa voices desire to transform ties with Türkiye into strategic partnership

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Tuesday expressed his desire to transform relations with Türkiye into a strategic partnership.

In a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Türkiye's capital Ankara, Al-Sharaa highlighted the importance of deepening the partnership between the two nations, saying: "We affirm the transformation of our relationship with Türkiye into a deep strategic partnership in all fields."

He said that the upcoming phase will focus on "boosting trade exchanges and joint investments, particularly in infrastructure reconstruction projects, aiming to achieve economic recovery and to support a better future for both countries."