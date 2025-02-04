Erdoğan: We are ready to provide necessary support to Syria in fight against terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday spoke at a joint press conference with Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Highlights from President Erdoğan's speech are as follows:

"I am very pleased to host Mr. Ahmad Al-Sharaa. As we all know, the Syrian people have endured every form of oppression. They were subjected to inhumane massacres, including the use of chemical weapons. Millions of our brothers and sisters were forced to leave their homes and lands. Despite all this, the brave sons of Syria did not give up their struggle. Victory belongs to the Syrian people.

After 13 years of blood and tears, a new chapter has opened not only in Syria but also in our entire region. The Syrian people have the necessary will to determine their own future. As Türkiye, just as we did not abandon our Syrian brothers in their most difficult days, we will continue to provide them with the necessary support in this new period. I conveyed this to my esteemed brother as well. All our institutions are making great efforts. I believe that mutual visits and contacts will intensify in the upcoming period.

The essence of our policy towards Syria has always been the preservation of this country's territorial integrity and unity. In today's meeting, we had a sincere discussion based on this principle. We evaluated the joint steps that can be taken.

I am pleased to note that we are in full agreement on almost every issue. In particular, we discussed the steps to be taken against the separatist terrorist organization and its affiliates, which are occupying northeastern Syria. I conveyed our readiness to provide the necessary support to Syria.

I would like to express our satisfaction with my brother al-Sharaa's strong determination in the fight against terrorism.

In our meeting today, we also focused on political developments. We place great importance on establishing national will through an inclusive approach. In addition to humanitarian aid, we are ready to provide the necessary support for reconstruction. As Syria's economic development accelerates, voluntary returns will also gain momentum.

A series of sanctions against Syria remain an obstacle to the country's recovery. Thanks to our efforts to lift sanctions targeting the former regime, there has been some easing. We will continue our initiatives until we achieve a full result. We are doing our best to ensure that the voice of the new administration is heard in the field of diplomacy. Many ministers and bureaucrats from Türkiye have visited Damascus and will continue to do so.

We will continue to develop our relations in all areas—trade, civil aviation, energy, health, and education. Where there is faith, there is also opportunity. We are people who believe and submit to the fact that with every hardship comes ease. We have no doubt that, with Allah's permission, our Syrian brothers will rebuild their country again."






















