TÜRKIYES FIRST LADY MEETS WITH SYRIAN COUNTERPART

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's wife, Emine Erdoğan, met with Latifa al-Durubi, the wife of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shaara.

During the meeting, which took place at the State Guesthouse in the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan and al-Durubi exchanged views on humanitarian aid, social solidarity, empowerment of women, and the role of education.

They also discussed the steps that Türkiye and Syria can take together for women and children who have suffered the most from the war.

Al-Durubi expressed her gratitude to Türkiye for its support in the reconstruction of Syria.

'WE STAND BY THE SYRIAN PEOPLE IN THE RECONSTRUCTION OF SYRIA'



Erdoğan shared a statement on the details of the meeting on the social media platform X. "I was delighted to welcome Ms. Latifa Al Durubi, the esteemed wife of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, who paid an official visit to our country today. We had the opportunity to discuss many important issues such as humanitarian aid, social solidarity, the empowerment of women, and the role of education. In particular, we discussed the steps we can take together for women and children, who suffer the most from war all over the world."

"I expressed that we stand by the Syrian people today, as we have done in the past, in the process of rebuilding Syria and healing the wounds. I believe that a future of peace and stability is the result of joint efforts, and I hope that every step to be taken on this path will be a lasting hope for the people of the region," the statement read.