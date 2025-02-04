‘Russia returns to Africa’: Lavrov opens Department for Partnership with Africa

Africa is a natural Russian ally in ensuring that the principles of justice and equality are upheld around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday at the official launch of the country's newly established Department for Partnership with Africa.

Russia "returns" to Africa, Lavrov said during his speech at the ceremony, which was attended by heads of African diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow, ambassadors from other countries, representatives of the Russian Federation's federal executive authorities, business circles, related research and public organizations, and media outlets.

"We are convinced that Africa is our natural ally in working together to ensure that the principles of justice and equality are respected in the world, as stipulated in the UN Charter," the minister said, citing historical reasons that forced Moscow to limit overseas expenses in order to manage the domestic economy during the former Soviet Union.

"There were several reasons for the weakening of our ties and interest in the African continent. One of them is the objective financial condition of the Soviet Union and the independent states that were formed after it, including the Russian Federation. It was absolutely hopeless. We had to close our embassies in order to save money intended for foreign policy," he noted.

Another reason was the pro-Western orientation of the political forces that led the newly formed Russia, the minister explained.

"The leadership of the Russian Federation believed that the doors of 'Western civilization' were open for it, and everything else did not matter. It was a strategic mistake. This is now recognized by everyone, including at the state level. I assure you that it has served as a good lesson for the current generation of Russian leaders and the Russian people," he remarked.

As part of the presentation, a photo documentary exhibition based on materials from the Foreign Ministry archives and Russian news agencies was unveiled, which focused on the emergence of the African dimension at the Foreign Ministry and this country's cooperation with African states, both retrospectively and in the present.