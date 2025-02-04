Turkish Airlines cancels flights due to expected snowfall in Istanbul

Turkish Airlines (THY) announced on Tuesday that many flights scheduled for February 5th and 6th have been canceled due to the expected heavy snowfall in Istanbul.

In a statement made on his social media account, THY Press Advisor Yahya Üstün said: "Due to the restriction decision made by the Meteorological Emergency Committee because of the expected snowfall in Istanbul, some flights to and from Istanbul Airport on February 5 and 6 have been canceled. You can check the latest information regarding your flight through THY's flight inquiry link."





























