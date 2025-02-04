Turkish Airlines cancels flights due to expected snowfall in Istanbul

 Contact Us
Turkish Airlines (THY) Press Advisor Yahya Üstün announced on Tuesday that due to the expected snowfall, some flights to and from Istanbul Airport scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.

February 04,2025
In a statement made on his social media account, THY Press Advisor Yahya Üstün said: "Due to the restriction decision made by the Meteorological Emergency Committee because of the expected snowfall in Istanbul, some flights to and from Istanbul Airport on February 5 and 6 have been canceled. You can check the latest information regarding your flight through THY's flight inquiry link."