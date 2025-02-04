Japanese premier due in US to hold talks with Trump

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will hold his first in-person talks with US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington this week, according to the Japanese government.

Shigeru is expected to make a three-day trip to the US, starting Thursday, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries are likely to discuss several matters such as deepening bilateral relations and enhancing the strategic alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, Tokyo had twice explored the possibility of Ishiba meeting with Trump before his inauguration, first in November and then in January.

The Japanese premier, who took office in October 2024, may also raise the issue of a takeover of the United States Steel Corp. by its Japanese competitor Nippon Steel Corp. Former President Joe Biden had blocked the takeover, a decision that remains a point of contention in bilateral ties.





