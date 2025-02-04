At least 10 killed in school shooting in Sweden, police say

Police at the scene of an incident at Risbergska School, in Örebro, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo)

At least 10 people have been killed in a school shooting in central Sweden, police said Tuesday.

Swedish police said that "around 10" people have been killed in a shooting at the Campus Risbergska in Orebro, a city 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Stockholm.

The police also noted that they believe they have the perpetrator, and that they do not expect further attacks.

The shooting took place at around 12.33 p.m. local time (1133GMT), targeting the education center that is attended by those who have not finished primary or secondary school.

Earlier, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the shooting as a "terrible act of violence," adding that it was a very painful day for Sweden.

"My thoughts are also with all those whose regular school day was replaced with horror," he wrote on X.