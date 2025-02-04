German president to visit Türkiye for talks on cooperation in defense industry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Wednesday, the communications director said on Tuesday.

The discussions will focus on cooperation in the defense industry, with Türkiye-Germany relations to be addressed in all its aspects, Fahrettin Altun said on X.

The situation of the Turkish community in Germany will also be on the agenda, Altun added.

He said that the talks are also expected to include an exchange of views on Türkiye-EU relations and current regional issues.

"We believe that the long-standing and deep-rooted bilateral relations between Türkiye and Germany will be further strengthened through this visit," he said.