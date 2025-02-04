China complains to WTO against US over additional tariffs

China has complained to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the US decision to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, the Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The move comes in response to the US announcement on Saturday, which Beijing claims violates WTO rules and represents unilateralism and trade protectionism.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the US tariffs undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system, harm China-US economic cooperation, and disrupt global supply chains.

China urged the US to "correct" its actions immediately, emphasizing its commitment to defending its legitimate rights and interests.

The spokesperson also highlighted China's role as a supporter of the multilateral trading system and expressed willingness to collaborate with other WTO members to counter unilateralism and trade protectionism.

The dispute follows US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to retaliate with additional tariffs on US goods, including a 15% levy on coal and liquefied natural gas and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large vehicles.