China assumes UN Security Council presidency for February

China on Monday took over the rotational presidency of the UN Security Council from Algeria for the month of February.

"It is an honor for China and for me personally to assume the Security Council presidency for the month of February. We see this as an important responsibility. We will discharge our duties in a constructive and professional manner to promote solidarity among council members and ensure that the council fulfilled its mandate," Fu Cong, permanent representative of China to the UN, told the reporters.

Saying that "the situation in the Middle East remains a priority" for China's agenda for this month, Fu said there will be Security Council sessions held on the Palestine conflict, Syria and Yemen.

"Now there is a ceasefire, but the situation remains fragile," he said regarding Gaza.

Noting that the rising tensions in the occupied West Bank will be closely followed, the Chinese envoy said he had met with the Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, on early Monday as he "asked the Security Council to take swift actions to stop the situation."

"We are in consultation with member states of the Security Council on the possible meeting, and we are consulting on the format and the timing of that meeting," he said, adding that Israel's ban on UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) will be closely monitored.

He also reported that the situation across the African continent, namely Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, Central African Republic and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), "will be another priority on the Council's agenda."

Asked about a possible resolution regarding DRC, he said: "Indeed, one member of the Security Council is floating the idea that there might be a (ceasefire) resolution," adding that China supports the idea.

Fu further announced a high-level open debate on Feb. 18, which is to be presided by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"The open debate aims to encourage countries to revisit the original aspirations of the UN, reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and the important role of the United Nations, including the Security Council, and to explore ways to reform and improve the global governance," he said.

The Security Council presidency will pass from China to Denmark in March.