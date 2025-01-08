US strikes Houthi weapons facilities in Yemen

US forces conducted strikes on Houthi weapon storage sites in Yemen on Wednesday, continuing their military action against the Iran-backed group.

US forces targeted two underground facilities storing advanced conventional weapons in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, according to a statement issued by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on X.

Houthi forces used the facilities to launch attacks on the US Navy and commercial vessels traveling through the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, both of which are critical maritime routes for global trade, it said.

The strikes resulted in no injuries to US personnel and caused no damage to American military equipment, according to the statement.

"The strikes are part of CENTCOM's effort to degrade Iranian-backed Houthi attempts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region," the statement concluded.

The Red Sea is a critical global sea route, frequently used for oil and fuel shipments. In recent months, Houthi forces have targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and the nearby Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli offensive since Oct. 7, 2023.

In Dec. 2023, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational mission designed to counter Houthi attacks in the region.









