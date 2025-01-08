Man arrested trying to get machete into US Capitol: Police

A man was arrested Wednesday by US Capitol Police allegedly trying to get a machete into the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC).

"During security screening at the CVC's north doors, our officers spotted a machete in the man's bag, stopped the x-ray machine, arrested the man, and secured the machete," police wrote on X.

Three knives were also found in the bag, along with the machete, said police, adding the security screening was temporarily stopped at the north side of the Capitol Visitor Center.

"The man is being arrested for multiple charges of Carrying a Dangerous Weapon," it added.