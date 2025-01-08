TRUMP SHARES VIDEO CRITICIZING NETANYAHUS OBSESSIVE PUSH FOR US-IRAN CONFLICT

US President-elect Donald Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform Wednesday that shows Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his "obsessive" efforts to involve the US in war with Iran.

The video, a snippet from one of Sachs' lectures, critiques US foreign policy and examines the motives behind the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Sachs alleges that the push for war stemmed from Netanyahu's long-standing strategy to dismantle regimes supporting groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

"Where did that war come from? You know what? It's quite surprising. That war came from Netanyahu, actually," Sachs said in the video, which delves into the pretext for the Iraq invasion.

"Netanyahu had, from 1995 onward, the theory that the only way we're going to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah is by toppling the governments that support them. That's Iraq, Syria and Iran. And the guy is nothing if not obsessive, and he's still trying to get us to fight Iran this day, this week," he said, calling Netanyahu a "deep, dark son of a bitch."

"He's gotten us into endless wars, and because of the power of all of this in the US politics, he's gotten his way, but that war was totally phony," Sachs added.