Ukraine says 13 killed due to Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia city

A view shows an administrative building damaged by Russian air and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine January 8, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Ukraine said on Wednesday that at least 13 people were killed due to a Russian airstrike in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

A statement by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office said that a pre-trial investigation has been initiated due to the attack, which killed 13 people and injured 29 others based on preliminary data.

The statement further said that an unspecified number of multi-storey buildings, as well as an industrial facility and other infrastructure, were damaged in the city.

Also, debris from the attack hit a tram and a minibus with passengers, adding that cars parked nearby were also damaged, it added.

"Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. It was a deliberate strike on the city," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

He called for Russia to be put under pressure, adding: "Only through strength can such a war be ended with a lasting peace."

Zaporizhzhia is located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the front line with Moscow and has been frequently hit by airstrikes amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for nearly 1,000 days.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.