US envoy holds 'constructive' talks in Damascus: State Department

A senior US diplomat traveled to Damascus for talks with the leadership of the interim authorities, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ambassador Daniel Rubinstein, who remains in the region, engaged in regional efforts concerning Syria, according to the spokesperson, who described the talks as "constructive and have covered a wide range of domestic and international issues.".

"He has been traveling to Damascus as needed for various meetings, including today when he met with the leadership of the interim authorities," said the spokesperson, who spoke to Anadolu on the condition of anonymity.

"We are in an ongoing dialogue with the interim authorities in Damascus," said the spokesperson.

The US outlined its vision for Syria during the talks, emphasizing the need for a Syria that is "inclusive" and safeguards human rights and fundamental freedoms for all Syrians, reflecting the nation's rich diversity, according to the spokesperson.

"We seek tangible progress on counterterrorism priorities, including ISIS; a weakening of Iran and Russia in Syria; and a Syria that does not constitute a threat to its neighbors," said the spokesperson.

The visit follows a Dec. 20 trip by senior US officials, including Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs, who announced that the US would no longer pursue the $10 million "Rewards for Justice" bounty on HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

The US Treasury Department on Monday eased some sanctions on Syria for six months to support essential services like electricity, water and sanitation. The license also permits transactions involving energy resources and non-commercial personal remittances through the Central Bank of Syria.

The decision follows years of sanctions tied to the Syrian regime's actions.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken control of the country.