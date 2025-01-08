US 'working closely with ally, partner' Türkiye over its 'very legitimate concerns on PKK, terrorism': Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech after his meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, in Paris, France, 08 January 2025. (EPA Photo)

Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington has been working with Türkiye, which "has very legitimate concerns," regarding the PKK terror group and terrorism.

"We've been working very closely as well with our ally, our partner … (Türkiye) which has very legitimate concerns, of course, about the PKK and about terrorism, to navigate this transition, to navigate it in a way that I think leads to a resolution of many of those concerns," Blinken said in a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris.

He emphasized efforts to address these challenges while navigating the complexities of the evolving situation in Syria.

Blinken outlined a multi-faceted approach, including the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into Syrian national forces, facilitating the return of foreign fighters to their home countries, and addressing issues surrounding oil and border security.

The Syrian Democratic Forces is led by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.

"This is a process that's going to take some time, and in the meantime, what is profoundly not in the interest of everything positive we see happening in Syria would be a conflict," Blinken said.

GREENLAND





Blinken also dismissed US President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of purchasing Greenland as "obviously not a good one."

"The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one, but maybe more important, it's obviously one that's not going to happen," Blinken said in response to a question about the United States' interest in acquiring the autonomous Danish territory.

He emphasized the need for diplomacy that strengthens alliances rather than alienates them.

Barrot, for his part, addressing the question with a touch of humor, remarked: "Do we believe that the United States now will take Greenland? The answer is no, no invasion of Greenland."

He reiterated Europe's focus on strengthening its competitiveness and security in the face of global challenges.

The remarks came after Trump reignited the controversy by suggesting on his Truth Social platform that US control of Greenland is an "absolute necessity" due to its strategic importance. His comments have revived tensions over Greenland, a self-governing territory under Denmark's monarchy.

Greenland, while part of the Kingdom of Denmark, maintains significant autonomy with its own parliament and administration. The island elects two members to Denmark's parliament, and has consistently rejected notions of US ownership, citing its strong cultural and political ties to Denmark.

The island's strategic location in the Arctic makes it a key site for a US early-warning missile defense system, but Greenland's population has repeatedly voiced opposition to any proposals for US acquisition.

UKRAINE





About the war in Ukraine, Blinken said: "Ukraine is maybe the best example of a proposition that security in Europe is intertwined with security all around the world."

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin tried to erase Ukraine from the map. He's failed. He's endured, I think, a heavier strategic setback in everything that he's done in Ukraine," he said.

Barrot underscored the importance of Europe's support for Ukraine, saying: "No solution can be found to this crisis if the solution were to be not in the interests of Ukraine."

He also called for European efforts to counter Russian influence, asserting: "On behalf of all of the Europeans, we needed to step up our efforts in order to deter the threat from Russia, which is pushing towards the west now, disinformation very quickly, and interference in electoral processes."

ELON MUSK'S SUPPORT OF FAR-RIGHT IN EUROPE



Barrot expressed concern over comments from Elon Musk that appeared to align with far-right parties in Europe.

Elon Musk's "comments are part of a communication process in the context of ongoing electoral campaigns in a number of countries, and this is regrettable," he said, adding that such remarks "could be a reference to some sort of support to a number of far-right parties in Europe, including in Germany."

"One has to be extremely careful, given what the long-standing positions of the American Republican Party have been regarding the far right," Barrot added.