US sanctions Hungarian official over alleged corruption

The US imposed sanctions on Antal Rogan, a senior Hungarian official, on Tuesday, citing his alleged involvement in systemic corruption.

Rogan, a prominent member of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and head of the Cabinet Office, is accused of orchestrating schemes to misappropriate public resources and enrich himself and his political allies.

According to the US Treasury Department, Rogan exploited his official role to control key government entities and sectors of the Hungarian economy, directing benefits to loyalists within the ruling Fidesz party.

The sanctions freeze all US-based assets linked to Rogan and prohibit American individuals or entities from conducting transactions involving him.

The department also warned that financial institutions or other entities engaged in dealings with Rogan could face penalties.

Bradley T. Smith, acting US Treasury under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, described corruption as a major obstacle to good governance and economic progress.

"The United States will not hesitate to hold accountable individuals who exploit public office for personal gain at the expense of their country," he said.





