Turkish President Erdoğan expresses ‘full support’ for lasting peace in South Caucasus

Published January 08,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday spoke over the phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and expressed "full support" for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the two discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to develop their cooperation in every field with the understanding of "two states and one nation."