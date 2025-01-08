If terrorist PKK/YPG defies ultimatum, response will be military operation: Turkish foreign minister

If the terrorist group PKK/YPG fails to comply with the ultimatum to leave Syria, the necessary response will be a military operation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview Tuesday.

"The ultimatum we gave them (terrorist PKK/YPG) is clear. We've delivered it through the Americans and the media. Those classified as international terrorist fighters, coming from Türkiye, Iran, and Iraq, must leave immediately," Fidan told CNN Turk television.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG, the PKK's Syrian branch, has long sought to build a "terrorist corridor" in northern Syria, next to the Turkish border, also oppressing local populations. Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with local allies to defeat that plot.

Fidan also stressed that the new administration in Syria should not be underestimated, saying that it does not fear war and took power by force.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks. A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.





- 'TÜRKIYE IS READY TO TAKE CARE OF ISIS PRISONERS IF NEEDED'

The terrorist PKK/YPG guarding ISIS (Daesh) prisoners in northern Syria is an unjustified pretext for supporting the terror group, Fidan said.

Many countries, including Türkiye, have fought against ISIS, and the new Syrian government is prepared to take control of ISIS detainees, he said.

If others can't handle this responsibility, then Türkiye will do so with its own troops, he said, adding: "In other words, Türkiye is ready for this as well."

After terrorist group members leave Syria, other groups should lay down their weapons and join the new system, Fidan explained, calling for a "bloodless, problem-free transition."

"In return, the Syrian Kurds not affiliated with the PKK must be able to live normal lives and participate in society without harm to their lives or property. The new administration in Syria guarantees this, as it is one of our conditions."

Mentioning how Türkiye launched operations against the PKK/YPG despite opposition from the US, Fidan said that during his tenure as head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), "we carried out 150-200, possibly even more, targeted operations," and that such operations are still ongoing.





- 'TÜRKIYE REJECTS IDEA OF DOMINATON'

Before his landmark visit to the Syrian capital Damascus last month, Fidan said he did a "diplomatic marathon" to determine the international community's expectations for Syria's new administration.

They agreed on ensuring Syria no longer poses a threat to its neighbors, denying any space to terrorism, protecting the safety and rights of minorities, and maintaining the country's territorial integrity and unity, among other issues, he said.

On priorities for Syria, he said: "A government that can serve the people and gain international recognition must be formed as soon as possible. Following that, the country's reconstruction should begin."

Fidan stressed the importance of support from the Syrian National Army-a local ally and former opposition group-and southern forces for the new administration and ensuring military security, calling it a "critical first step."

"This must, of course, be unified around the (new Syrian) army," he said.

"One of the risks is the potential for former regime members to organize, either collectively or in cells, and engage in conflict with the regime or the new administration."

He rejected provocations circulating on social media about actions against Syrian Alawites and Shiites, saying: "There is no such thing happening right now, and, God willing, it won't. We don't want it to happen, and we won't allow it. We are very sensitive about this issue."

Fidan also praised interim Syrian leader al-Sharaa's statement, "We didn't come (to power) to do what was done to us," calling it a sign of maturity and expressing hope they would continue on this path.

Rebuffing claims that Türkiye seeks to "dominate" Syria, Fidan said: "We do not accept this. Our goal is to use the influence we derive from shared bonds of brotherhood, geography, and border relations in the most constructive way possible."

On bilateral ties with Syria, he stressed that Türkiye maintains an equal relationship with the country and views its role as offering support.

"We reject any policies in the region rooted in a perspective of domination-whether by Türkiye, Iran, or Arab states."

Citing his Dec. 22 meetings in Damascus with al-Sharaa, Fidan described the new leader as politically skilled, capable, and possessing leadership qualities.

He highlighted al-Sharaa's progress not only in conflict resolution but also in delivering public services and improving infrastructure, such as in Idlib, northwestern Syria, as well as his ability to unify diverse political perspectives.