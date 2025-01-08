OPENAI BOSS SAM ALTMAN DENIES SISTERS ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL ABUSE

The sister of OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has filed a lawsuit in the United States alleging that he regularly sexually abused her over a number of years, starting when they were children.



The lawsuit alleges that the abuse began when Ann Altman was 3 and Sam Altman was 12, and also includes an allegation of rape – with the filing alleging the last instance of abuse took place when Sam Altman was an adult but Ann Altman was still a child.



In a joint statement posted to his account on X with his mother and two brothers, the OpenAI boss denied the allegations, calling them "utterly untrue."



"Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her wellbeing," the statement said.



"Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult," it continued.



It added: "Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam."



"This situation causes immense pain to our entire family."



The family statement says Ann Altman has previously made a wide range of other allegations against members of the Altman family, that they have offered her financial support and asked her to receive medical help but that she "refuses conventional treatment."



Ann Altman has also previously made similar allegations against her brother on social media platforms.



In the court documents, filed in the US state of Missouri, Ann Altman's lawyers say she has experienced mental health issues as a result of the alleged abuse.



The lawsuit requests a jury trial and damages in excess of $75,000.



Sam Altman is one of the technology sector's most prominent figures, having overseen the rise of OpenAI up to and since its launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, which sparked the ongoing boom around the generative artificial intelligence technology that powers ChatGPT.



