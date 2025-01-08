BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DEFERS TERROR DESIGNATION DECISION ON SYRIAS NEW RULERS TO TRUMP: REPORT

The Biden administration will retain the terror designation for Syria's new rulers, Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham, and leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, leaving the decision for potential changes to the incoming Trump administration, according to a report Wednesday.

The Washington Post, citing US officials, reported that Syria's new rulers must sever ties with extremist groups, especially al-Qaeda, to have their terror designation lifted.

"Actions will speak louder than words," a senior US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Post.

The HTS has been designated a foreign terror organization by the US since Trump's first term in 2018, which makes it illegal for Americans to provide material support or resources to the group and allows financial sanctions or prosecution.

According to the Post, a spokesman for the Trump-Vance transition, Brian Hughes, avoided discussing specifics about the designation but said Trump "is committed to diminishing threats to peace and stability in the Middle East and to protecting Americans here at home."

The report came one day after the US Treasury Department announced it is easing restrictions on humanitarian aid to Syria, issuing a six-month sanctions relief measure to allow the delivery of essential supplies.

"The end of Bashar al-Assad's brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. "During this period of transition, Treasury will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria."

The US announced Dec. 20 it would no longer pursue a $10 million "Rewards for Justice" bounty on HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The announcement came during a visit by senior US officials, including Barbara Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, to Damascus days after Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

















