Detainee repatriated from Guantanamo Bay to Tunisia: Pentagon

The Pentagon announced Monday that detainee Ridah Bin Saleh Al-Yazidi was repatriated from the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to Tunisia.

"Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi (ISN 038) was determined transfer-eligible by a rigorous interagency review process established by 2009 Executive Order 13492," it said in a statement.

Al-Yazidi, 59, had been at Guantanamo Bay since the day it opened on Jan. 11, 2002 and was reportedly an al-Qaeda operative.

Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin notified Congress of his intent to support this repatriation.

According to the statement, 26 detainees, 14 of which are eligible for transfer, remain at Guantanamo Bay.



