Israel officially claims responsibility for assassinating Hamas deputy chief in Lebanon

Israel on Tuesday officially claimed responsibility for the assassination of former Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon.



Arouri was killed in an airstrike targeting an apartment in the southern suburb of Beirut in January this year.



"The Shin Bet domestic security service has officially claimed responsibility for Arouri's assassination in Lebanon," the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.



A fragile cease-fire has been in place between Israel and Lebanon since Nov. 27 to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group over Tel Aviv's genocidal war on Gaza, where over 45,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.



Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.



Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 victims have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,663 others have been injured.











