Seven people, including a child, were injured in a car bombing in Tel Rifaat, northern Syria, on Tuesday.

A bomb fitted in the car exploded at the entrance of Tel Rifaat city, injuring seven people, including one child, according to local sources.

Following the explosion, security measures were put in place.

Tel Rifaat was cleared of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG on December 1 as part of Operation Dawn of Freedom by the Syrian National Army.