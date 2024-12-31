No one can separate Taiwan from China: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that no one can prevent China's reunification with Taiwan, according to state media.

"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same family. No one can ever sever the bond of kinship between us," Xi said in his 2025 New Year message, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"No one can block the historical momentum of the reunification of the motherland," he added.

Xi's remarks come as tensions over Taiwan continue to escalate. Since Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te took office in May, Beijing has staged three major military drills, including blockades of the island, while Taiwan held "tabletop exercises" to enhance emergency readiness.

China considers Taiwan a "breakaway province," while Taipei has maintained its independence since 1949. The issue remains a key flashpoint as Donald Trump prepares to take office as the US president on Jan. 20.











