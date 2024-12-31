'Tragic and unacceptable' babies freezing to death from cold in Gaza: UNICEF

An official from the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday described seven newborns and infants freezing to death in the Gaza Strip in late December.

"It's tragic and unacceptable that since 23 December, 7 newborns and infants have reportedly died from the cold and a lack of adequate shelter in Gaza. These preventable deaths lay bare the desperate and deteriorating conditions facing families and children across the Strip for over 14 months," Ricardo Pires, communication manager of UNICEF, told Anadolu, highlighting the worsening humanitarian conditions in the region.

Pires warned of further fatalities as temperatures continue to plummet.

"With temperatures expected to drop further, it is sadly foreseeable that more children's lives will be lost to the inhumane conditions they are enduring, which offer no protection from the cold," he said.

Beyond the immediate dangers of the cold weather, Pires noted that families in Gaza face a broader humanitarian crisis, including insufficient shelter, nutrition and health care.

"Cold injuries, such as frostbite and hypothermia, pose grave risks to young children in tents and other makeshift shelters that are ill-equipped for freezing weather. For newborns, infants, and medically vulnerable children, the danger is even more acute," Pires stated.

He emphasized UNICEF's commitment to "continue to work tirelessly, distributing winter clothing, blankets, and emergency supplies to children," despite the challenges.

"But the ability of humanitarian agencies to deliver life-saving aid at the scale required remains severely restricted," he added.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Tel Aviv has imposed a stifling blockade on Gaza, leaving the territory's 2.3 million population on the verge of famine.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

















