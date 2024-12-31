Netanyahu leaves hospital to attend crucial Knesset vote on 2025 budget

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left a hospital Tuesday to participate in a Knesset vote on one of the 2025 budget bills, according to the Times of Israel.

Netanyahu underwent prostate surgery Sunday and was expected to remain in the hospital for several days to recover.

The news outlet reported, however, that Netanyahu had to leave the hospital to attend the second and third readings of the "trapped profits" tax bill.

The report added that he "was seen sitting in his seat during the Knesset session, but he appeared fatigued and exhausted."

His attendance came against the advice of doctors, who had recommended he stay in bed to recover.

The newspaper highlighted that Netanyahu's participation was "crucial" for securing enough support in the Knesset to pass the bill, given internal dissent that could block the required majority.

National Security Minister and Jewish Power Party leader Itamar Ben Gvir, along with six members of his party, threatened to vote against the bill unless Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved additional funding for the police.

Smotrich, however, remains firm in rejecting that demand, further complicating the political dynamics surrounding the vote.

The bill also faces opposition from the ultra-Orthodox Agudat Yisrael Party, which has three Knesset members. The party has vowed to vote against the bill unless demands for increased funding for religious institutions are met.

Today's session is the Knesset's last opportunity to pass the bill this year.

If the vote fails, the government stands to lose annual revenues of approximately 10 billion shekels ($2.7 billion), according to Israeli media estimates.

The bill narrowly passed its first reading with 60 votes out of 120 members, versus 58 against. It now needs at least the same majority in the second and third readings to become law.

Typically, the Israeli opposition votes against government-proposed bills, making it even more challenging to pass the legislation.









