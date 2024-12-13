Indonesia opens tunnel connecting Muslim, Christian places of worship

Indonesia on Thursday opened a landmark tunnel connecting Muslim and Christian places of worship.

President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated the Tunnel of Friendship connecting Istiqlal Mosque to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in the capital Jakarta.

"This tunnel is not only a symbol of harmony between religious communities, but also reflects the spirit of unity and diversity that is characteristic of the Indonesian nation," said Prabowo.

"Let us together maintain harmony, tolerance, and brotherhood for an advanced, peaceful, and prosperous Indonesia," said the 73-year-old leader.

The tunnel's construction began in December 2020 and was completed the following September.

However, the opening was delayed until now due to work on the installation of wall ornaments designed to "convey the deeper meaning behind the tunnel."

It stretches 28.3 meters (93 feet) and measures three meters in height and 4.1 meters in width (9.8 by 13.5 feet) and is accessible via the grounds of both the Istiqlal Mosque and the church, which is also known as the Jakarta Cathedral.

The project was approved and implemented by then-President Joko Widodo, whose term ended this October.

This September, visiting the tunnel along with Istiqlal Mosque Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, Pope Francis called it an "an eloquent sign."

These two places of worship allow "encounter, dialogue ... a genuine experience of fraternity," said the wheelchair-bound pontiff.

Urging the preservation of "bonds of friendship," Francis said: "We can learn from each other's religious traditions and come together to meet our human and spiritual needs."





