UN reports increased Israeli military movements in Golan Heights buffer zone

The UN announced on Friday that its peacekeeping mission, UNDOF, has observed an increasing presence of the Israeli military along the Golan Heights buffer zone in Syria.

The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which has been carrying out its mandated activities since last week, "has observed a significant increase in Israel Defense Forces movements within the area of separation and along the cease-fire line, where they've been constructing counter mobility obstacles since July 2024," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric at a news conference.

"UNDOF confirms that as of December 13, the IDF remains in the area of separation in multiple locations," he said.

Dujarric also noted that the UN's disengagement forces have reiterated their warning to Israel, stating that the actions constitute "a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement."

The agreement between Israel and Syria established the borders of a buffer zone and demilitarized area.

It is monitored by the UNDOF, as it is tasked with maintaining a cease-fire between Israel and Syria following the 1973 Middle East War.

Calling on all sides to obey the 1974 agreement, he said that UNDOF "encourage urges them to cease all military activities in the area of separation and uphold the terms of the agreement to preserve the stability in the Golan."

The Israeli army captured the buffer zone in Syria's occupied Golan Heights on Sunday, shortly after Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu announced the collapse of a UN-monitored disengagement agreement with Damascus.

The army mounted hundreds of airstrikes against military bases, air defense stations and intelligence headquarters as well as long- and short-range missile depots, and unconventional weapon stockpiles across Syria.

Anti-regime forces seized Damascus on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent Bashar al-Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and 53 years of rule by his family.

MORE THAN 90% OF UN AID MISSIONS DENIED TO NORTH GAZA BY ISRAEL



Turning to humanitarian situation in Gaza, Dujarric said "the UN and our partners have tried to coordinate 137 missions to those parts of the north (Gaza)" since Oct. 6.

"More than 90% - that's about 124 planned missions - were denied outright. The other 13 were approved, but then faced impediments along the way," said Dujarric.

The UN further submitted 16 aid mission requests since Dec. 9, and "almost all were flat out denied" by Israeli authorities, Dujarric said.

"The only mission to get the green light was prevented from moving into all the areas it set out to reach," he said, adding that the UN's "humanitarian movements must be facilitated across Gaza, including areas in the north, where thousands of Palestinians are facing apocalyptic conditions after almost 10 weeks under siege."

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.