Israeli army commits 5 more cease-fire violations in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army on Friday committed five more violations of the Israel-Lebanon cease-fire, which took effect last month to end a year-long conflict between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli violations concentrated in the districts of Tyre and Sidon in southern Lebanon, including air raids and drones flights.

The Israeli army carried out a raid a valley between the towns of Al-Shaitiyeh and Jabal Al-Botom in the Tyre district.

In the Sidon district, an Israeli raid targeted the Al-Sanibar area, in the outskirts of the town of Al-Zrariyeh, from the direction of the town of Ansar.

Another raid was documented on the town of Naqoura, according to NNA.

Lebanese authorities have reported around 220 Israeli violations of the cease-fire since the deal came into force on Nov. 27.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line - a de facto border - in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The U.S. and France are responsible for overseeing the agreement's implementation, but details on enforcement mechanisms are unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.























