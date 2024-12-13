ITALYS MELONI HOSTS PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT, REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR 2-STATE SOLUTION

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her country's full support for ending the war in Gaza and pursuing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during her meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday.

Meloni "reiterated Italy's commitment to work for a long-lasting political solution, based on the prospect of two states, whereby Israel and Palestine coexist in peace next to each other, with security for both," according to a statement from her office after a meeting Abbas in Rome.

She said Italy fully supports the efforts of mediators to achieve an end to hostilities in Gaza and the release of hostages held in the enclave, according to the statement.

It added that Meloni also said that Italy is making strong efforts to support the civilian population of Gaza, noting its humanitarian "Food for Gaza" initiative.

Meloni stated that the Italian government is committed to playing a key role in the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza. She also pledged Italy's support for the reform and strengthening of Palestinian institutions.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.