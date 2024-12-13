Ex-U.S. House speaker hospitalized after being injured in Europe

Former Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was injured during a visit to Europe, and was transferred to a hospital for treatment, her office said Friday.

Pelosi was in Luxembourg to attend a commemoration ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge when she "sustained an injury during an official engagement," her spokesperson, Ian Krager, said in a statement.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history," he said.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe," he added.

CODEL is an acronym that refers to a congressional delegation.

The nature of Pelosi's injuries was not immediately clear.