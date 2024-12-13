SCENES FROM UNDERGROUND JAILS BEST RESPONSE TO ASSADS SUPPORTERS: TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Images that have emerged in recent days of subterranean prisons in Damascus serve as the "best response" to supporters of the ousted Syrian regime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

"The best response to those who view the revolution in Syria with crossed eyes, those who glorify the (Bashar) Assad era is the underground prisons in Damascus," Erdoğan said at a provincial congress of his Justice and Development (AK) party in northwestern Türkiye.

Türkiye has supported "our Syrian brothers and sisters," fulfilling the obligations of "brotherhood," Erdoğan said. He emphasized that this was done without complaint, embodying the spirit of being "Ansar to the Muhajirun."

Following the outbreak of clashes on Nov. 27 between anti-regime groups and Assad regime forces, Bashar Assad and his family fled to Russia on Sunday. The anti-regime groups' takeover of the capital, Damascus, marked the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had ruled Syria since 1963.