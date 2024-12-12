Trump announces picks for envoys to Colombia, Argentina, Organization of American States

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his nominees for the US ambassadors to Colombia and Argentina and a regional body, the Organization of American States (OAS).

"It gives me great pleasure to announce Leandro Rizzuto as Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS). For many years, Lee successfully ran and grew (appliance maker) Conair into one of the most successful companies in the United States," said Trump on his Truth Social platform.

He said Rizzuto served with distinction as US consul general to Bermuda, adding that he "will be fantastic as our next Ambassador to the OAS!"

For ambassador to Colombia, Trump named Daniel Newlin.

"A highly accomplished business executive, entrepreneur, and former Sheriff's Detective, Dan boasts an impressive 28-year career with the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Florida," he said. "Throughout his tenure, Newlin rapidly advanced working in major crimes as a fugitive detective."

"Dan demonstrated exceptional investigative skills, successfully taking hundreds of violent offenders off the streets, including those involved in armed robbery, gang violence, human trafficking, and illegal gun and narcotics trafficking," said Trump.



"With his Law Enforcement expertise enabling him to navigate complex international issues, and his business insights fostering economic partnerships, Newlin stands as a powerful advocate for U.S. interests, and a Champion for strengthening ties, and making a difference in the World. Dan will do a great job!" Trump wrote.

Trump also announced his nominee for Argentina, the second-largest country in South America.

"I am pleased to announce that Dr. Peter Lamelas, MD, MBA, will serve as our United States Ambassador to Argentina. Peter is a physician, philanthropist, and an incredible businessman, best known for founding the largest Urgent Care healthcare company in Florida. As a child, Peter and his family fled communist Cuba, and LEGALLY immigrated to the USA, starting with nothing, and achieving the American Dream," said Trump.

"I previously appointed him to serve on the Department of Justice's Medal of Valor Review Board, which honors the courage of our Nation's incredible first responders. He has served on the Florida Board of Medicine, and as a Town Commissioner in Manalapan, Florida," he wrote.

US ambassadors need approval from the Senate to take their posts.

The new US Congress is due to take their seats on Jan. 3, with Trump back in the White House on Jan. 20.





