AT LEAST 21 KILLED IN ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE ON GAZAS NUSEIRAT REFUGEE CAMP

At least 21 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

Palestinian inspect damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, December 12, 2024. (REUTERS)

At least 21 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed, and 40 injured Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Al-Awda Hospital confirmed it received the bodies of the victims, noting that seven were children.

A warplane struck the house, causing its destruction, severe damage to nearby homes and multiple fatalities and injuries, witnesses reported.

Rescue teams and civil defense workers are conducting search operations for those missing under the rubble amid widespread destruction in the area, they added.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,800 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and the blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.



















