U.S. welcomes Turkish-mediated deal between Ethiopia, Somalia

The U.S. on Thursday welcomed a Turkish-mediated deal between Ethiopia and Somalia to end a territorial and maritime dispute.

"The United States welcomes the December 11 Declaration between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia reaffirming each country's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity and advancing cooperation on shared interests," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "We appreciate the leadership of Türkiye in facilitating this Declaration."

He added that the U.S. looks forward to "technical negotiations" to permit Ethiopia to enjoy reliable, secure and sustainable access to the sea while respecting Somalia's territorial integrity, emphasizing that such dialogue is crucial for mutual economic benefit.

"Ongoing dialogue and engagement are essential for a stable and prosperous future for Ethiopia and Somalia," he said, while encouraging both nations to intensify their cooperation on mutual security interests, particularly the fight against al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) -- a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

Blinken reiterated the U.S.' commitment to maintaining close cooperation with Ethiopia and Somalia.

The dispute began when Ethiopia struck a deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland in January to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has since worked to ease tensions between the two East African nations.

The agreement was reached Wednesday during talks in Ankara, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia," Erdoğan said at a news conference in the Turkish capital.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia "reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, as well as the principles enshrined in international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the Constitutive Act of the African Union."