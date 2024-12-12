It is time to shift to 'wartime mindset': NATO chief

The NATO secretary-general said on Thursday that there is no "imminent military threat" to allies, but he emphasized that it is time to shift to a wartime mindset.

"I want to be clear: There is no imminent military threat to our 32 allies. Because NATO has been transforming to keep us safe," Mark Rutte said in Brussels.

Speaking at an event organized by Carnegie Europe, Rutte pointed out that defense spending has gone up, innovation has accelerated, and more troops and hardware are on NATO's eastern flank.

"With all this, our deterrence is good—for now. But it's tomorrow I'm worried about. We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years," he noted.

What is happening in Ukraine "could happen here too," he warned, adding that regardless of how the war ends, "we will not be safe in the future unless we are prepared to deal with danger."

"Danger is moving towards us at full speed. We must not look the other way. We must face it."

Rutte went on to say, "The next big war on NATO territory" is preventable.

"This requires us all to be faster and fiercer. It is time to shift to a wartime mindset. And turbocharge our defense production and defense spending."

TÜRKİYE'S CONTRIBUTION



On defense production, Rutte said he is "absolutely convinced" that ramping it up is a top priority.

Recalling his visits to allies after taking office in October, Rutte pointed out his visit to Turkish Aerospace Industries in Türkiye, saying, "I saw the capabilities they provide," along with other NATO allies.

When asked about his recent visits to Türkiye and Greece, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries, Rutte said both countries are "really working to improve the relationship," as it was his impression during his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"They are a much better place than a couple of years ago. They are dialoguing, and whatever we can do to help you, we will do because these are two key allies and part of NATO," he said.

The secretary-general praised Türkiye's contribution to the defense industry as well as its country's role in NATO.

"Türkiye is defending its own territory, but obviously it's a key part of the overall NATO defense, and they have a huge and impressive defense industrial base. So I think that is moving in the right direction."

During his visit to Ankara last month, Rutte also thanked Türkiye for its major role in combating terrorism.