Time magazine names Trump as Person of the Year following re-election

Donald Trump was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year on Thursday, marking the second time the incoming president has been bestowed the honor.

Time hailed the course of Trump's political career as "unparalleled in American history," and said he has "proved twice now that he can surf to power on anti-incumbent sentiment, a cult of personality, and divisive rhetoric, including racist and xenophobic attacks."

It noted that he left the White House in disgrace in 2021 following the violent attack on the Capitol building by a group of his supporters, only to defy the odds and return to the top of the Republican ticket two years later where he defeated Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

"While Democrats estimated that most of the country wanted a President who would uphold the norms of liberal democracy, Trump saw a nation ready to smash them, tapping into a growing sense that the system was rigged," Time wrote.

"America was craving change, it is about to see how much Trump can deliver. He ran on a strongman vision, proposing to deport migrants by the millions, dismantle parts of the federal government, seek revenge against his political adversaries, and dismantle institutions that millions of people see as censorious and corrupt," it added.

Time's Person of the Year honor is bestowed on any individual who has greatly influenced the year -- whether for good or ill.

Trump celebrated the honor by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Markets opened flat to lower.