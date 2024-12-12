MIT chief Kalın in Syrian capital Damascus for critical meetings with new administration

As a result of the opposition's advance in Syria, the capital Damascus was captured, leading to the collapse of the 61-year-old Ba'ath regime. While Assad and his family sought refuge in Russia, the new administration appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as the Prime Minister of the interim government.

SYRIANS BEGIN TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMELAND



After the fall of the Assad regime, which had oppressed its own people, Syrians have started to return to their homeland. In this process, they expressed their gratitude to Türkiye for opening its doors to them and standing by their side during difficult times.

SYRIANS STREAMING TO THE UMAYYAD MOSQUE



Following the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, people continue to flock to the historic Umayyad Mosque in the capital, Damascus. The population is gathering at the Umayyad Mosque, one of the most significant religious sites in the country, to perform their prayers and religious duties.

MIT HEAD KALIN IN DAMASCUS



Meanwhile, a Turkish delegation, including the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), İbrahim Kalın, has arrived in Damascus. Kalın and the accompanying delegation performed prayers at the Umayyad Mosque.

TWO CRITICAL MEETINGS



Meanwhile, as part of his contacts in Damascus, Kalın is set to meet with HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani and the Prime Minister of the interim government, Mohammed al-Bashir.





